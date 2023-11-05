Puka Nacua start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, a potential shake-up at quarterback could have seismic fantasy implications. With Matthew Stafford potentially out with a UCL sprain in his right thumb, backup quarterback Brett Rypien could start in his place. That immediately serves as a hit to the fantasy ceiling of Puka Nacua, who has been one of this year’s breakout candidates.

We look ahead to determine whether Nacua should remain in starting fantasy lineups for Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Puka Nacua

Heading into Week 9, Nacua is averaging 19.1 PPR fantasy points per game, which puts him firmly as WR4 through this point in the season. The early contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year has totaled 61 receptions for 795 yards and two touchdowns, although his hot start has cooled off with the recent return of Cooper Kupp.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Sit. While fantasy managers shouldn’t be as concerned about his knee injury, what should worry them is the likelihood of backup Brett Rypien starting in place of Matthew Stafford. Nacua’s fantasy ceiling already took a dip with the return of Cooper Kupp, but if it’s Rypien under center then there’s very little upside to starting Nacua in PPR leagues, where the volume of receptions proves invaluable.

Nacua is likely a WR3/flex option in leagues of fewer than 10 teams, while his stock gets a slight boost to WR2 in larger leagues, mostly due to the limited number of alternative options.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. All it takes is one big play or a possible touchdown grab in the end zone, to keep Nacua fantasy relevant. While Rypien is far from an ideal quarterback, there’s the chance that he could connect with Nacua on more than a few garbage-time opportunities, especially if they’re playing from behind early on.

Nacua is a WR3 in fantasy leagues of roughly 10 teams or fewer, with a slight bump to fringe flex value in larger fantasy leagues of 12 to 14 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Puka Nacua

Chris Olave is an option to consider over Nacua in Week 9, as he has an enticing plus matchup against the Chicago Bears on deck. Chicago is giving up 22.5 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which is roughly 15th-most in the NFL. He also firmly remains Derek Carr’s go-to option with a 26.3% target share on the season.