Darrell Henderson Jr., Royce Freeman start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face the Green Bay Packers this weekend, they’ll once again look to their tandem to lead the backfield with Darrell Henderson Jr. and Royce Freeman. Both have been a solid one-two punch in light of Kyren Williams’ injury, thus putting both on the fantasy radar in the short term.

Is Henderson or Freeman worth starting in fantasy this week? We break down the upcoming matchup for both players in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RBs Darrell Henderson Jr., Royce Freeman

Henderson and Freeman enter as RB64 and RB72 respectively in PPR fantasy leagues ahead of Week 9. Henderson is averaging 12.6 PPR fantasy points this season, while Freeman has logged 21 carries for 110 yards with one rushing touchdown across two games.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start Henderson, sit Freeman. Henderson has been the Rams’ lead tailback over the last two weeks, and last week hauled in two of three targets for 54 receiving yards. He’s averaging 12.6 PPR fantasy points in that period, while Freeman hasn’t seen a single target over the last two games. Henderson’s slight upside in the passing game makes him the clear choice to start in fantasy.

Henderson is a solid flex play in leagues of eight to 10 teams, while his stock gets a slight boost to a fringe RB2 in larger fantasy leagues.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start both Henderson and Freeman. While it’s never ideal to share the backfield, both Rams tailbacks have been decent despite splitting carries. Henderson has totaled 34 touches for 151 yards and one touchdown over the last two weeks, while Freeman led the team in rushing last week with nine carries for 44 yards on the ground. Until one carves out a clear role over the other, both are decent options to start in fantasy.

Until further notice, both should be treated as flex options in fantasy leagues of 10 or fewer teams, while larger leagues can treat them as fringe RB2 options, given the limited alternatives.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Darrell Henderson Jr., Royce Freeman

If you’re looking for excellent PPR value, Zack Moss should be considered over both Rams tailbacks. Despite the return of Jonathan Taylor, Moss has remained fantasy-relevant with 66 rushing yards and a score for 14.4 PPR fantasy points in Week 8. His usage should instill some confidence in fantasy managers keeping him in lineups week to week.