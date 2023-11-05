Chris Olave start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will host the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the NFL season on Sunday, November 5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are 8.5-point home favorites.

Looking within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects of Saints WR Chris Olave. Should you start or sit him in Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Chris Olave

Olave has 44 catches on 77 targets for 517 yards and one touchdown across eight games this season. While the production could be better, it’s important to keep in mind that Olave ranks 14th in the league for targets per game at 9.6. That’s ahead of receivers like Cooper Kupp and CeeDee Lamb.

Even though he was mediocre with five catches for 46 yards last week at the Indianapolis Colts, it’s encouraging to see that Olave has drawn 9+ targets in three straight games.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. Olave is a clear WR2 this week against the Bears.

Saints QB Derek Carr looks more comfortable with his new team, and that should lead to more efficiency with his No. 1 receiver moving forward. Go ahead and start Olave with confidence in smaller (8-10 teams) and bigger (12-14 teams) leagues.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. Even though he has been up-and-down, start Olave in Week 9.

All of the metrics suggest that a big game is on the horizon, and playing a subpar Chicago defense at home could make for the perfect landing spot. As mentioned earlier, Olave ranks 14th in targets and he actually has the most deep targets in the league. It’s only a matter of time until that translates to huge fantasy upside.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Chris Olave

Olave is a strong fantasy starter as a WR2, but I would take receivers like Michael Pittman Jr and Nico Collins slightly ahead of him as better WR2 options in Week 9.