Michael Thomas start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will host the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the NFL season. The Saints check in as 8.5-point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll look within this matchup to break down the fantasy prospects for Saints WR Michael Thomas. Should you start or sit him in Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Michael Thomas

Across eight games, Thomas has 38 receptions on 61 targets for 439 yards and one touchdown. He has been a steady producer but hasn’t recorded a true breakout week.

Despite seeing seven or more targets in all but one game, Thomas only has one touchdown on the season and hasn’t topped 70 receiving yards in a single outing.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Sit. Thomas is a borderline start in bigger (12-14 team) leagues, but the matchup isn’t great.

Thomas is an easy sit in smaller leagues (8-10 teams). You could argue to start him as a WR3 or FLEX in bigger leagues (12-14), especially those that have three WR spots. Still, game flow and usage are a concern for Thomas this Sunday. The Saints might not have to pass much against the Bears.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit. You could look to Thomas as a WR3 if needed, but there are better options in Week 9.

Thomas’ fantasy potential is predicated on volume, and that’s something that could be in shorter supply as the Saints will be incentivized to run the ball (through matchup and game flow) this week vs. Chicago.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Thomas

I would rather start wide receivers like Gabe Davis, Josh Downs, and Amari Cooper over Thomas in Week 9.