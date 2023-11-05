Rashid Shaheed start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will host the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the NFL season. The Saints are 8.5-point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below, we’ll look within this matchup to break down the fantasy prospects for Saints WR Rashid Shaheed. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Rashid Shaheed

For better or worse, Shaheed has developed a reputation as a boom-or-bust fantasy receiver who has 23 catches on 38 targets for 479 yards and four touchdowns this season. He’s fresh off a 153 receiving-yard performance with a touchdown on just three receptions last week at the Indianapolis Colts.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Sit. Shaheed has explosiveness, but there are better WR options in Week 9.

While Shaheed undoubtedly has fantasy upside, it’s difficult to rely on him coming through with only 2-4 receptions per game. He’s a risky WR3 in bigger leagues with 12-14+ teams, but it doesn’t feel like the risk is worth taking in this matchup.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit. It’s difficult to rely on Shaheed to turn low volume into fantasy upside on a weekly basis.

The Bears have been more forgiving to the run this season, and game flow could dictate that New Orleans keeps the ball on the ground more than usual this week. That would make Shaheed’s path to fantasy value somewhat murkier.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rashid Shaheed

I would rather start wide receivers like Demario Douglas, Jahan Dotson, and Rashee Rice ahead of Shaheed in Week 9.