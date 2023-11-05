Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

After picking up a quality road win last week, the New Orleans Saints will look to keep the momentum when they host the Chicago Bears in Week 9. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are listed as 8.5-point home favorites.

We’ll look within that matchup to break down the fantasy prospects of Saints TE Taysom Hill. Should you start or sit him in Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Taysom Hill

Hill wasn’t much of a fantasy asset through the first five weeks of the season, but he has really come on strong in the last three games. That includes combining for 12 receptions, 113 receiving yards, 15 carries, 83 rushing yards, and three touchdowns in the last three games. He even led the Saints with 63 rushing yards last week at the Indianapolis Colts while finding paydirt twice.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. Hill has a chance to keep producing in a nice matchup with Chicago.

Hill has served an important role for the Saints in the last three games, and that will likely continue in this Week 9 matchup against a subpar Bears defense.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. Hill’s rushing upside makes him a Week 9 starter with upside.

Believe it or not, Hill actually has the second-most fantasy points of any tight end across the last three weeks.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Taysom Hill

I would rather start tight ends like Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills and Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys over Hill, but you could argue that Hill has just as much (if not more) upside than those options — even in PPR leagues.