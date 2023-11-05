Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are listed as 8.5 road underdogs.

We’ll look within this matchup to break down the fantasy prospects for Bears TE Cole Kmet. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football for Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Kmet has racked up 35 receptions on 42 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns across eight games this season. However, his results have been mixed since QB Tyson Bagent — who will start on Sunday — has taken over for the injured Justin Fields.

Kmet had no catches and no targets in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders but bounced back with 10 catches on 10 targets for 79 yards last Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Sit. You could make a case to start Kmet in bigger leagues (12-14 teams), but the upside is limited.

Kmet will square off against a good Saints defense that has allowed the sixth fewest fantasy points per game to the tight end position. There’s a good chance New Orleans stifles the Chicago passing attack and Kmet’s numbers suffer as a result.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit. Don’t expect Kmet to reproduce his 10-catch performance from last week.

If you are desperate in bigger leagues, then perhaps you can settle for Kmet, but I would at least look for other options. As mentioned above, this is a tough matchup, making it difficult to expect much from the Bears TE.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cole Kmet

I would rather start TEs like Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals, Logan Thomas of the Washington Commanders, and Dalton Schultz of the Houston Texans ahead of Kmet in Week 9.