Roschon Johnson, D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will hit the road to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears enter as 8.5-point road underdogs.

Looking within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Bears RBs Roschon Johnson and D’Onta Foreman. Should you start either of them in fantasy football for Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RBs Roschon Johnson/D’Onta Foreman

With Khalil Herbert out, the Chicago backfield has been split by Johnson and Foreman. Johnson missed Week 6 and 7, allowing Foreman to combine for 35 total touches, 187 total yards and three touchdowns in those two outings.

However, Johnson returned last Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers for 31 total yards on nine touches. Foreman saw a reduced workload with 36 total yards on 10 touches in that game.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Sit both. This is not a good fantasy situation for either RB.

The Saints have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the running back position this season. Johnson and Foreman are essentially splitting the workload 50-50 at this point, and there’s not much optimism for Chicago’s offense with Tyson Bagent under center.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit both. Johnson and Foreman will likely split the little production that comes out of the Chicago backfield, making for an undesirable fantasy situation.

You could potentially make a case for using either Foreman or Johnson as a FLEX play in standard leagues with 12-14+ teams. However, you would be gambling on one of them to score a touchdown in a tough matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Roschon Johnson/D’Onta Foreman

I would rather start running backs like Royce Freeman, Emari Demercado, and Alexander Mattison ahead of these two Bears RBs.