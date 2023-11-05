Tyson Bagent start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will hit the road to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are 8.5-point home favorites.

We’ll look within this matchup to outline the fantasy prospects for Bears QB Tyson Bagent. Should you start or sit him in Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Tyson Bagent

It appears that Bagent will get another start for injured Bears QB Justin Fields. This will be the third full game with Bagent under center. In his first start, he went 21-of-29 for 162 yards and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. Last week, Bagent went 25-of-37 for 232 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Sit. Bagent doesn’t have much fantasy upside in this tough road matchup.

Bagent hasn’t been terrible, but he hasn’t been very good for fantasy purposes either. He posted 13 fantasy points in each of his first two starts, and that came in pretty decent matchups. Now, the Bears will face a solid New Orleans Saints defense on the road. Don’t expect much from Bagent in the fantasy department.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyson Bagent

If you are looking for a deep quarterback to help fill in for an injury or bye week, I would rather start Baker Mayfield, Jordan Love, or even Mac Jones (in a great matchup) ahead of Bagent.