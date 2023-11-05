Bijan Robinson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Falcons are 4-point favorites with an over/under of 37.5.

Looking within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Falcons RB Bijan Robinson. Should you start or sit him in Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Bijan Robinson

Robinson was a very strong fantasy asset to begin the season, but he has somewhat cooled off since then. His Week 7 workload at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was cut short (one rushing attempt) due to an illness, but Robinson bounced back to take 11 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown at the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. He was also targeted five times in the passing game but failed to make a catch.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. Confidently start Robinson in Week 9 for smaller (8-10 teams) and bigger (12-14 teams) fantasy leagues.

Robinson is healthy and ready to pick up where he left off. Even though the Vikings have been decent against opposing running backs, they are still a defense that gives up plenty of yards. Robinson should see 15-20 touches with explosiveness to make big plays.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. Robinson is a top-ten running back this week. Start him as an RB1.

Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback for Atlanta, a move that could help Robinson if the Falcons can sustain drives and get into the red zone more often.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Bijan Robinson

As mentioned earlier, Robinson is a strong RB1 option in Week 9. With that being said, I would start RBs like Jonathan Taylor and Breece Hall ahead of him.