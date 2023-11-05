Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are set to host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 5.

Within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football for Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts hasn’t been great this season, coming through with 28 receptions on 48 targets for 333 yards and a touchdown in eight games. He has hauled in at least three catches with five or more targets in each of his last three games, and the Falcons switching to QB Taylor Heinicke could help.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. Pitts has some fantasy upside this week vs. Minnesota.

Pitts makes sense to start in both smaller (8-10 teams) and bigger (12-14 teams) fantasy leagues in Week 9. The move to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback can only help Pitts, who could see more targets with WR Drake London questionable.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. Pitts is a fine start that becomes even better if London is out.

Falcons WR Drake London is questionable, and Pitts could see a boost if he’s out. Either way, the Falcons TE makes sense as a starter in your Week 9 lineups.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kyle Pitts

Tight ends I would start ahead of Pitts for Week 9 include Jake Ferguson, Dalton Schultz, and Trey McBride.