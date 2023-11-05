Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 5.

Within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke. Should you start him in Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder has struggled throughout this season, and Atlanta decided to bench him in the second half of last week’s game at the Tennessee Titans. Heinicke took over and posted 175 passing yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the second half. It was announced that Heinicke will start in this Week 9 matchup with the Vikings.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Sit. You can find better quarterback options in Week 9.

It’s not that Heinicke is a bad play, and the matchup looks decent against a Minnesota defense that has allowed the 10th most fantasy points to the QB position this season. Still, the Falcons offensive game plan will likely remain conservative, limiting Heinicke’s fantasy potential.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Taylor Heinicke

If you are looking to stream a quarterback due to an injury or bye week, then Heinicke isn’t a bad option. However, I would start other QBs like Baker Mayfield, Jordan Love, and even Mac Jones in a nice matchup ahead of him.