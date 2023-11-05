T.J. Hockenson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the NFL season. How will Minnesota handle the season-ending injury of QB Kirk Cousins?

Also, how will this impact the fantasy prospects for Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson? Should you start or sit him in Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson has been the third-best fantasy tight end in PPR leagues this season. However, that could change with QB Kirk Cousins out for the season. Starting with this road matchup with the Falcons, rookie QB Jaren Hall will take over in his first NFL start.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. You can still safely start Hockenson in Week 9.

While the situation isn’t ideal, Hockenson is still a huge part of this Minnesota offense, and the Vikings will find ways to get him the ball. Go ahead and start him no matter the league size, as he’s still a top-five fantasy tight end.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. There are still only a few tight ends with better fantasy prospects than Hockeson this week.

Sometimes a tight end can be a rookie quarterback’s best friend. Either way, expect Hockenson to see his regular amount of targets, although his upside could be somewhat curbed if the Vikings have a tougher time moving down the field.

Player(s) you would start ahead of T.J. Hockenson

As mentioned earlier, there are only a few tight ends I would start over Hockenson, as guys like Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews come to mind.