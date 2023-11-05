Jordan Addison start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the NFL season. They’ll do so without the services of QB Kirk Cousins, who suffered a season-ending injury last week.

What does this mean for the fantasy prospects of Vikings WR Jordan Addison? Should you start him in fantasy football for Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Jordan Addison

With star receiver Justin Jefferson on the sidelines, Addison has stepped up as the No. 1 receiver for a Minnesota team that likes to pass the ball. Over the past two weeks, the rookie has taken a huge leap forward with 14 catches on 18 targets for 205 yards and three combined touchdowns.

However, the absence of QB Kirk Cousins puts that all in jeopardy, as we aren’t sure if backup rookie QB Jaren Hall will be able to deliver Addison the ball as regularly.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. Addison still makes sense as a WR3 or FLEX play in PPR leagues.

This holds true for leagues with 10 teams or more. The Vikings should still target Addison early and often while running scripted plays with him in mind. However, the quality of those targets might be somewhat questionable.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. It’s harder to justify starting Addison in standard leagues, but you can still look toward him in larger leagues.

Definitely consider your options here, as Addison isn’t a “must start” by any stretch of the imagination. The Falcons have a decent defense, and we aren’t sure how Hall will perform in his first NFL start. These factors lower Addison’s fantasy potential.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jordan Addison

I would rather start wide receivers like Gabe Davis and Rashee Rice ahead of Addison. In the FLEX spot, I’d roll with Kareem Hunt or Gus Edwards instead of Addison, even in PPR-scoring leagues.