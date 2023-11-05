Jaren Hall start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the NFL season. Minnesota’s starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, is done for the season after tearing his Achilles in Week 8. Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall is expected to get the start on Sunday over newly-acquired teammate Joshua Dobbs. Should you trust the fifth-round draft pick in your Week 9 fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Jaren Hall

This will be Hall’s first career start. He came on in relief of Cousins late in Week 8 and finished 3-of-4 for 23 yards. Hall carried the ball twice for -1 yards. He was the starter for Brigham Young for two years in 2021 and 2022. Hall finished with 5,754 passing yards with 51 touchdowns to only 11 interceptions. While not a full dual-threat quarterback, he does possess rushing upside, tallying 657 rushing yards and six additional scores on 148 attempts.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Sit Hall in Week 9 unless you are in some wild 32-team league and have to. He could be utilized in 20-team leagues with players on bye, but there should be someone with a better matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaren Hall

I’d rather start Zach Wilson, Taylor Heinicke and Mac Jones over Hall this week.