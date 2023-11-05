Rashee Rice start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to bounce back from their upset loss as they prepare to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. In a potential high-octane shootout between two talented offenses, wide receiver Rashee Rice will be a name to follow on Sunday afternoon.

We break down Rice’s matchup and deem whether he’s a viable option to start in fantasy leagues this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

Heading into Week 9, Rice ranks as WR43 in PPR fantasy leagues with an average of 10.5 fantasy PPG. The Chiefs rookie has caught 30 passes for 361 yards while averaging 12.0 yards per reception, alongside three touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. Despite the negative game script hindering the Chiefs, Rice kept up his fantasy momentum with a solid 9.6 PPR fantasy point performance last week. The rookie is averaging 10.5 PPR fantasy points per game this season, and he has an excellent opportunity to finish above his average in a potential back-and-forth scoring affair with the Dolphins’ offense.

He’s by no means the top target, but he’s a solid WR3 option in smaller fantasy leagues, with some fringe flex value in larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. The Dolphins are allowing 23.1 fantasy PPG to opposing receivers this season, which ranks firmly in the top 12 among the rest of the league. Jalen Ramsey’s return gives Miami’s secondary an extra punch, but in standard leagues, all it takes is one big momentum play to put together an explosive performance for fantasy managers. In a potential high-octane affair, Rice is worth plugging in for the upside.

In smaller fantasy leagues, Rice holds solid WR3 value, with his ceiling bumping up to a flex in larger leagues of as many as 14 teams, where alternative options may be slim.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rashee Rice

If Deshaun Watson can make his return on Sunday, then Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper returns as an intriguing name to consider over Rice. In a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, the latter is giving up 23.1 fantasy PPG to opposing receivers, which is tied for 12th-most in the league. Unlike Rice, Cooper has a clearly established role as Cleveland’s WR1.