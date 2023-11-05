Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs head to Germany as they face the Miami Dolphins in what could very well be a high-octane scoring affair. Kansas City is looking to wipe away a porous performance last week, which resulted in a handful of negative fantasy performances, no limited to running back Isiah Pacheco.

Looking ahead to Week 9, we break down Pacheco’s matchup and determine whether he’s worth of starting in lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Heading into Week 9, Pacheco ranks as RB10 in PPR leagues with an average of 13.7 fantasy points per game. The second-year running back has rushed for 459 yards while hauling in 24 receptions for 160 yards, and he has an enticing matchup on the docket with Miami this Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. Pacheco was phased out of the Chiefs’ Week 8 loss due to the negative game script, resulting in just 6.7 PPR fantasy points. Up until then, he has proven incredibly reliable, and he’s still averaging 13.7 PPR fantasy points per game on the season. Don’t let one game fool you, as Pacheco has an excellent bounce-back opportunity against a high-octane matchup with the Dolphins.

Pacheco carries strong RB2 appeal in most fantasy leagues, with his value bumping up to a fringe RB1 in larger leagues.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. Last week’s loss to Denver marked just the second game all season in which Pacheco finished with single-digit carries, and even then, he finished with a decent 40 yards on the ground despite the negative game script. Essentially, the Chiefs were forced to abandon the ground game altogether, but that feels more like a one-off occurrence in the larger picture.

Continue to treat the Chiefs running back as a confident RB2 in most leagues, with potential RB1 value in larger leagues as he prepares for an anticipated matchup with the Dolphins.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Isiah Pacheco

James Cook is an interesting option to consider as the Buffalo Bills prepare for a Sunday night clash with the Cincinnati Bengals. Cook is on pace for a solid 972 rushing yards on 204 carries, with 38 catches for 384 yards. The only hindrance has been his volume of touchdowns, so getting into the end zone can boost his stock even further.