Jeff Wilson Jr. start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for a high-octane matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, the matchup will be a prime opportunity to capitalize on big fantasy performances. One name to look out for will be Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. who has seen his role expand in recent weeks.

We break down whether Wilson is a viable option for fantasy managers in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Wilson ranks as RB100 in fantasy PPR leagues heading into Week 9, having averaged just 3.6 PPR fantasy points in his limited action. He’s rushed five times for 23 yards while catching all three targets for 18 receiving yards this season.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Sit. Wilson saw additional touches in last week’s matchup with the New England Patriots, but the increase in opportunities didn’t carry over into the passing game. He caught both targets for 14 yards, which was just one more target than he had the week prior. It’s clear that Wilson is farther down the pecking order in the Dolphins’ high-octane offense.

Wilson is an RB4 in leagues of fewer than 10 teams, with a slight bump to RB3 in leagues of 12 to 14 teams.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit. Wilson turned a mere five carries into 3.7 standard fantasy points, which is far from the level of production needed to be fantasy-relevant. He’s operating as a clear backup to Raheem Mostert, and as long as he’s healthy, he’ll easily out-carry Wilson on any given Sunday. The latter is touchdown-dependent at this point, which makes him a risk.

Wilson is a mere RB4 in smaller fantasy leagues, with a slight uptick to RB3 in larger leagues, and should only be considered in desperate scenarios.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jeff Wilson Jr.

Tyjae Spears may be playing a complementary role to Derrick Henry, but he’s much more valuable from a PPR fantasy perspective in comparison to Wilson. Spears is averaging 8.0 PPR fantasy points per game this season, and sees a steady volume of targets each week, making him a decent flex option in Week 9.