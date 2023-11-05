 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Cup Series Championship: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for title race

We go over how you can watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race and when at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 5.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NASCAR wraps up the 2023 season on Sunday and the Cup Series will close it out at Phoenix Raceway. The Cup Series Championship Race runs on Sunday afternoon with the green flag dropping at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

If you’re not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

The four finalists for Sunday’s race are Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, and William Byron. Larson is the only one of the four drivers to previously win the season-long championship. He won two years ago, capping the season with a win at the season-ending Championship Race.

Byron claimed the pole for Sunday’s race and Martin Truex, Jr. Will join him on the front row. Of the remaining playoff drivers, Larson will start fourth, Bell will start 12th, and Blaney will start 15th.

Larson enters race day as a +300 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Byron, Blaney, and Bell all follow at +380. Kevin Harvick is the first non-playoff driver on the odds board at +500 and then it drops to Truex, Jr. and Denny Hamlin at +1600. The past three Phoenix races have seen the season-long Cup Series champion win the race.

2023 Cup Series Championship Race TV info

Date: Sunday, November 5
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race starting linuep

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Byron 24
2 Martin Truex Jr. 19
3 Kevin Harvick 4
4 Kyle Larson 5
5 Bubba Wallace 23
6 Denny Hamlin 11
7 Erik Jones 43
8 Ross Chastain 1
9 Chris Buescher 17
10 Tyler Reddick 45
11 Ty Gibbs 54
12 Ryan Preece 41
13 Christopher Bell 20
14 Todd Gilliland 38
15 Ryan Blaney 12
16 Daniel Suarez 99
17 Joey Logano 22
18 Kyle Busch 8
19 Michael McDowell 34
20 Chase Elliott 9
21 Austin Dillon 3
22 Carson Hocevar 42
23 Alex Bowman 48
24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
25 Harrison Burton 21
26 Chase Briscoe 14
27 Austin Cindric 2
28 Aric Almirola 10
29 Corey Lajoie 7
30 Ryan Newman 51
31 Cole Custer 6
32 AJ Allmendinger 16
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 JJ Yeley 15
35 Justin Haley 31
36 BJ McLeod 78

