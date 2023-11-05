How to watch NASCAR’s Cup Series Championship: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for title race

NASCAR wraps up the 2023 season on Sunday and the Cup Series will close it out at Phoenix Raceway. The Cup Series Championship Race runs on Sunday afternoon with the green flag dropping at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

If you’re not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

The four finalists for Sunday’s race are Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, and William Byron. Larson is the only one of the four drivers to previously win the season-long championship. He won two years ago, capping the season with a win at the season-ending Championship Race.

Byron claimed the pole for Sunday’s race and Martin Truex, Jr. Will join him on the front row. Of the remaining playoff drivers, Larson will start fourth, Bell will start 12th, and Blaney will start 15th.

Larson enters race day as a +300 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Byron, Blaney, and Bell all follow at +380. Kevin Harvick is the first non-playoff driver on the odds board at +500 and then it drops to Truex, Jr. and Denny Hamlin at +1600. The past three Phoenix races have seen the season-long Cup Series champion win the race.

