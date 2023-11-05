Here’s how the public is betting Bills vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 9

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will face off in an important matchup for both teams. These teams have underperformed so far this season, neither is in first place in their division. Both teams are coming off solid wins as the Bills took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Sunday Night Football betting splits

Bills vs. Bengals

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Big money is coming in on the Bengals in this matchup. 67% of bets are on the Bengals -2.5 and 80% of the handle. This is one where the public and the big money bettors are siding with the Bengals. You don't see that a ton, but with the way both teams have played the last few weeks, it’s not surprising to see everybody siding with the Bengals.

Over/Under: 50.5

We have a slight difference in the betting percentage and handle percentage here. 69% of the bets and 75% of the handle are coming in on the over. The Bills defense has been weak this season, but their offense is always one to watch out for. The Bengals offense has looked like last years team over the past few weeks. You would expect many people to be going with the over here.

Moneyline: Bengals -135

Just like the bread, we see the public and the big money siding with the Bengals. 55% of the bets and 66% of the handle are coming in on the Bengals. This is a little less money and people, but I think we could see the Bengals win this one with the spread. If you are betting, I would side with the spread.