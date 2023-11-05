NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Bills vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 9

The Bills and Bengels will face off Sunday night in a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round matchup. With so many stars on both sides, there are plenty of players to consider when building your DFS lineup. Here are our favorite selections.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Bills vs. Bengals

Captain’s Picks

Josh Allen, QB, Bills ($17,100)

I’m ready to ride with Allen and the Bills. His 7.1% completion rate this season is tops in the NFL, and he should be benefit from the mini-bye week thanks to the Bills playing last Thursday night. Allen’s thrown for at least 265 yards in three of the last four weeks, and threw for 264 yards and rushed for a touchdown last year in the snow-covered AFC Divisional game. I think this game will be a shootout, and that Allen will be a large part of that.

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals ($15,300)

I’m backing the quarterback on the other side as well, as I think Burrow continues his recent strong run of play tonight against a defense that he’s had success against the past. Burrow’s thrown for more than 5,100 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, and seems to be fully healed from the calf injury that was bothering him earlier this year. He added 43 yards rushing last week, so there’s some value in what he can do with his legs as well.

FLEX Options

Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills ($11,000)

Diggs has 748 yards receiving this season, and is coming off a game where he had nine receptions for 70 yards against the Buccaneers. While Diggs’ production has tapered off a bit over the last two weeks, he had four straight 100 yard games earlier this year, and has had 8+ receptions in four of his last 10. I’m expecting Allen to look his way early and often.

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals ($8,00)

Mixon is active this week after dealing with a chest injury that nearly kept him out of this week’s game. But now that he’s active, I’m expecting him to have another strong game after going for 20 DKFP last week thanks to an 87-yard rushing performance with a touchdown. Mixon’s the head running back for the Bengals and should get almost all the carries tonight, so he’ll get the volume needed for a big game.

Players to Avoid

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals ($6,600)

While Higgins is coming off a 69 yard receiving performance against the 49ers, he’s had a down year and I’m fading him again this week. He only had 28 yards last year in the Bengals postseason matchup against the Bills, and could be in line for a tough game tonight, espically if new cornerback Rasul Douglas is active.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills ($6,800)

Is Dalton Kincaid playing the best football of his short NFL career? Yes. But Josh Allen is still his quarterback, which means that he can still be a bit of a volatile play. He had 75 yards for eight catches and a touchdown last week, but it can be tough for anyone other than Stefon Diggs to get routine work in the Bills offense. I’d fade Kincaid this week.