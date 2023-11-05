Here’s which teams are playing on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 9

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) travel to Cincinnati this weekend to take on the Bengals (4-3) on Sunday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thursday Night Football: Week 9

Bills vs. Bengals

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

Odds: Bengals -135; Bills +114

The Bengals enter Sunday’s game as 2.5-point favorites, a spread that’s due in large part to the Bengals recent play, as they’ve won three in a row and are coming off a 31-17 win over the 49ers. Joe Burrow’s found his stride after being limited by a calf injury earlier in the season, as evidenced by him throwing for 283 yards and three touchdowns last week, and now has 1,513 yards passing on the season. The Bengals won 27-10 last year the last time these two teams faced off in last year’s AFC divisional game.

The Bills are coming off a 24-18 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football last week -- a layoff that should help quarterback Josh Allen, who has thrown for 2,165 yards this season but is dealing with a sore shoulder. His favorite target this year has been reciever Stefon Diggs, who has 748 yards and six touchdowns this season. This’ll be the first regular season matchup between the two teams since last year’s Monday Night Football matchup where Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.