Bears RB Roschon Johnson finishes with three touches in Week 9 vs. Saints

Final update: Johnson didn’t register any more touches through the rest of the game. This will be a game to forget for the rookie, and fantasy managers will have to just hope for more work next week against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, November 9.

Third quarter update: Johnson didn’t add any more carries in the third quarter, but brought in his lone target for nine yards.

First half update: Johnson barely played in the first half of Sunday’s game. He registered only five snaps and had two carries for six yards as his only stats.

Bears RB snaps -



D’Onta Foreman 22

Roschon Johnson 5 (????)

Darrynton Evans 5 — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) November 5, 2023

The Chicago Bears are taking on the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. Starting quarterback Justin Fields was ruled inactive for the matchup, leaving backup Tyson Bagent under center for this game. It was assumed that Chicago would look to lean on its run game, specifically rookie Roschon Johnson, but that hasn’t been the case early.

Johnson doesn’t appear on the box score through the first 18 minutes of the game. The backfield has been led by Bagent, who has 37 yards on three carries. Running back duties have been led by D’Onta Foreman, who has 34 yards on eight carries and Darrynton Evans with two yards on one carry. There have been no reports that Johnson is dealing with an injury and his absence seems peculiar after the coaching staff had previously spoken so positively about him, ensuring he would see more run in the offense.

