Davante Adams catches just one first half pass in Week 9 vs. Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders have stormed out to a 24-0 halftime lead in their Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants, but Davante Adams was noticeably quiet. The star wide receiver caught just one pass for six yards as the team totally dominated the Giants through the first two quarters.

Adams simply hasn’t gotten in on much of the action so far as quarterback Aidan O’Connell has spread the ball around this afternoon. The rookie has been efficient through the air, but most of the offense has been channeled through running back Josh Jacobs. The All Pro broke off 18 carries foe 86 yards and two touchdowns prior to the half, making his fantasy managers very happy today. One thing to also consider is the fact the offense has been set up with good field position by way of the multiple turnovers the defense has produced.

We’ll see if Adams can rebound in the second half as the Raiders cruise in the debut of interim head coach Antonio Pierce.