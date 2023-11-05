 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the World Wide Technology Championship receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners' share for the World Wide Technology Championship, taking place in Los Cabos, Mexico in 2023.

By Grace McDermott
Ludwig Aberg hits his tee shot at the 16th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship tees off on Thursday, November 2 from El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. El Cardonal is a Tiger Woods-designed golf course, and while the Cat himself won’t be participating in the tournament, we do have a few big names heading to Mexico to compete for the $1.476 million prize.

The total purse is $8,200,000. The runner-up will take home just under $900,000, and the third place winner will finish just under half a million. Last year’s winner, Russell Henley, will not return to the field. However, Ludvig Aberg, fresh off a Ryder Cup win for Europe, enters as the favorite to win at +900 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The young golfer is still on the hunt for his first PGA TOUR win.

Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, and Lucas Glover join the field, as well. The winner of the tournament will also receive 500 FedExCup points, which would be significant for the golfers who have not yet earned a PGA TOUR card for 2024.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money

Total Prize Money $8,200,000
1st $1,476,000
2nd $893,800
3rd $499,380
4th $401,800
5th $336,200
6th $297,250
7th $276,750
8th $256,250
9th $239,850
10th $223,450
11th $207,050
12th $190,650
13th $174,250
14th $157,850
15th $149,650
16th $141,450
17th $133,250
18th $125,050
19th $116,850
20th $108,650
21st $100,450
22nd $92,250
23rd $85,690
24th $79,130
25th $72,570
26th $66,010
27th $63,550
28th $61,090
29th $58,630
30th $56,170
31st $53,710
32nd $51,250
33rd $48,790
34th $46,740
35th $44,690
36th $42,640
37th $40,590
38th $38,950
39th $37,310
40th $35,670
41st $34,030
42nd $32,390
43rd $30,750
44th $29,110
45th $27,470
46th $25,830
47th $24,190
48th $22,878
49th $21,730
50th $21,074
51st $20,582
52nd $20,090
53rd $19,762
54th $19,434
55th $19,270
56th $19,106
57th $18,942
58th $18,778
59th $18,614
60th $18,450
61st $18,286
62nd $18,122
63rd $17,958
64th $17,794
65th $17,630

