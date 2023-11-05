How much will the winner of the World Wide Technology Championship receive in 2023

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship tees off on Thursday, November 2 from El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. El Cardonal is a Tiger Woods-designed golf course, and while the Cat himself won’t be participating in the tournament, we do have a few big names heading to Mexico to compete for the $1.476 million prize.

The total purse is $8,200,000. The runner-up will take home just under $900,000, and the third place winner will finish just under half a million. Last year’s winner, Russell Henley, will not return to the field. However, Ludvig Aberg, fresh off a Ryder Cup win for Europe, enters as the favorite to win at +900 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The young golfer is still on the hunt for his first PGA TOUR win.

Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, and Lucas Glover join the field, as well. The winner of the tournament will also receive 500 FedExCup points, which would be significant for the golfers who have not yet earned a PGA TOUR card for 2024.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.