Nuggets PG Jamal Murray OUT for rest of Saturday’s game vs. Bulls with hamstring injury

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls due to a hamstring injury. Murray was dealing with a quad issue coming into the game, so this is a new injury for the star. Murray finishes the game with two points and two rebounds in a rough showing for the guard.

The Nuggets announce Jamal Murray will not return to tonight's game. — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) November 5, 2023

Reggie Jackson will take Murray’s place, and Nikola Jokic is usually the primary initiator for the offense anyway. The Nuggets will look to ease Murray back into action and hope his injury isn’t too serious. Jackson is the replacement for now, with Peyton Watson also set to see more opportunities in the rotation. Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. should see an increase in usage as well.

We’ll see if Murray is able to get back on the court Monday when the Nuggets face the Pelicans.