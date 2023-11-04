Heisman Watch after Week 10 of college football

Week 10 of the 2023 college football season brought about some massive results when looking at the bigger picture, and that includes changes in the Heisman Trophy race. Here’s a look at which players are trending up and down after the latest week of games in college football.

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Nix once again showed out on Saturday as Oregon buried Cal in a 63-19 blowout victory. He threw for 386 yards and accounted for four passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns as the Ducks annihilated the Golden Bears. At +200, he sits right behind Heisman Trophy frontrunner Michael Penix Jr. on the odds board.

Nix and Oregon will host USC next Saturday.

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Gordon has become a late riser in the Heisman Trophy race, jumping up to +4000 following Oklahoma State’s 27-24 upset of rival Oklahoma in the final Bedlam Game. He took 33 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns in victory. The sophomore from Fort Worth, TX, now has over 1,000 yards and has quietly been one of the best running backs in the Big 12 this season.

Nix and Oklahoma State will travel to UCF next Saturday.

Stock Down

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

On the losing end of Bedlam was Gabriel, who couldn’t produce enough offensively to put his team over the top. He went 26-37 for 344 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a second straight loss for the Sooners. With +10000 odds, his Heisman Trophy dreams are effectively over.

Oklahoma will try to regroup when hosting West Virginia next Saturday.

Honorable Mention

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

I have to shoutout Daniels, who was knocked out of LSU’s 42-28 loss at Alabama with a concussion. He was excellent for the Tigers prior to his exit in the fourth quarter, going 15-25 for 219 yards with two touchdowns and one interception through the air, also adding 163 yards and a score on the ground. He was briefly tied with both Penix and Nix as the Heisman frontrunners and has now been taken off the board as a result of the injury. Absolutely brutal.

LSU will host Florida next Saturday and his status will be something to monitor throughout the week.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 10 from DraftKings Sportsbook: