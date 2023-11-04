Utah vs. Washington odds heading into game week

We have another interesting Pac-12 showdown in Seattle next Saturday as the Utah Utes head up to the Pacific Northwest to meet the Washington Huskies.

Utah (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) bounced back from its blowout loss to Oregon the week prior by burying Arizona State in a 55-3 rout. The offense put multiple scores on the board in each quarter while the defense only yielded a first-quarter field goal. Ja’Quinden Jackson took 13 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Washington (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12) stayed unbeaten on Saturday, surviving a 52-42 shoutout against USC at the L.A. Coliseum. Michael Penix Jr. had a good night but running back Dillon Johnson was the engine behind the Husky offense. He broke off 26 carries for 256 yards and four touchdowns in the big road win.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Utah vs. Washington projected odds

Spread: Washington -10

Total: TBA