USC vs. Oregon odds heading into game week

We have another major Pac-12 showdown in the Pacific Northwest to look forward to next Saturday as the USC Trojans will head up to Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks.

USC (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) came out on the losing end of a 52-42 shootout against unbeaten Washington on Saturday. The defense once again proved to be the Achilles heel for the Trojans, giving up 575 yards of total offense on the evening. Caleb Williams threw for 312 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in the loss.

Oregon (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) totally annihilated another conference opponent on Saturday, shredding Cal in a 63-19 blowout. Bo Nix continued to bolster his Heisman Trophy campaign, throwing for four passing touchdowns and running for two rushing touchdowns in the win.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

USC vs. Oregon projected odds

Spread: Oregon -11.5

Total: TBA