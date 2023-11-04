Florida State vs. Miami odds heading into game week

A heated rivalry in the Sunshine State will be renewed next Saturday as the Miami Hurricanes will head up Tallahassee to face the Florida State Seminoles. Kickoff time is TBD and the game will air on ABC.

Miami (6-3, 2-3 ACC) delivered a ghastly performance against NC State on Saturday, falling to the Wolfpack in a 17-6 loss. The offense struggled throughout the entire evening and was shutout in the second half. Tyler Van Dyke threw for 146 yards and two interceptions in the setback.

Florida State (9-0, 7-0 ACC) officially clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a 24-7 victory over Pitt on Saturday. The Seminoles were slow out of the gate on offense as top receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson were held out due to respective injuries. Jordan Travis and company still managed to get rolling in the second and third quarters while the defense shut the Panthers down.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

The injury status of both Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson for FSU will be huge factors here, so for sure check the status of both players before diving in here.

FSU vs. Miami projected opening odds

Spread: FSU -9.5

Total: TBA