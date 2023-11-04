Michigan vs. Penn State odds heading into game week

A major Big Ten showdown will take place in Happy Valley next Saturday as the Michigan Wolverines will visit the Penn State Nittany Lions. The game will kickoff at noon ET and will air on Fox.

Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) came off its bye (and two weeks of the sign-stealing scandal) and got right back to work, smothering Purdue in 41-13 blowout on Saturday. It was the standard Wolverine annihilation that we’ve become accustomed to as they were never in any danger throughout the evening. Blake Corum ran for three touchdowns in the victory.

Penn State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) went south to College Park and piledrived Maryland in a 51-15 blowout victory on Saturday. The Nittany Lions were already cruising 24-7 in the third before dropping 27 points on the Terrapins in the fourth. Drew Allar went 25-34 for 240 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Michigan vs. Penn State projected odds

Spread: Michigan -6.5

Total: TBA