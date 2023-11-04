Will Texas A&M fire Jimbo Fisher after loss to Ole Miss?

The Texas A&M Aggies came up short in another big moment on Saturday, falling in a 38-35 road loss at the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels. The team briefly held a four-point lead late in the fourth quarter before a Quinshon Judkins touchdown with 1:40 left put the Rebels back on top. The Aggies had one final chance to tie the game, but Randy Bond’s field goal attempt was blocked as time expired.

With the loss, Texas A&M has fallen to 5-4 on the season and the seat under head coach Jimbo Fisher has only gotten hotter. He is now 44-25 during his six-year tenure in College Station, a massive disappointment considering he was brought in to elevate the program into the ranks of national title contenders. The Aggies have finished no higher than second in the SEC West standings under his watch and have failed to crack 10 wins in each of his six years with the program. If not for games against lowly Mississippi State and FCS Abilene Christian in the next two weeks, TAMU would be staring at the possibility of missing a bowl for a second straight season.

Patience in College Station has worn thin and Fisher’s firing may be imminent. He’d be owed a massive $76.8 million buyout if he were fired this year, but the power brokers at A&M reportedly would have no problems finding that money. Given that the all-Texas ALCS a few weeks ago could’ve doubled as an Aggie booster meeting, it wouldn’t be a shock if they already have the buyout money squared away. And that would mean Fisher’s days as Texas A&M’s head coach are officially numbered.