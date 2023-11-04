Florida State WR Keon Coleman ruled OUT for Week 10 game vs. Pitt

The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles are about to kickoff their Week 10 road matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers this afternoon and will be without top wide receiver Keon Coleman. He is dealing with an undisclosed injury and was not dressed during pregame warmups.

Keon Coleman is not dressed for FSU pic.twitter.com/pTykZQuQrR — Ryan Kaminski (@PghSki17) November 4, 2023

This is a sudden development for the Seminoles as they will be without their top two receivers in Coleman and Johnny Wilson for this contest. Coleman has been electric in his first season with the program and has been one of the biggest impact players from the transfer portal this year. The Michigan State transfer has hauled in 38 receptions for 538 receiving yards and nine touchdowns so far this year and is a candidate for the Biletnikoff Award.

Florida State is trying to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a victory this afternoon. The Noles are about to close as a 21-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 49.5.