2023 College Football Playoff implications of Texas defeating Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns survive for another week.

The Longhorns defense held strong on 4th-and goal when Will Howard failed to get a pass off from the four-yard line, and held on for a 33-30 overtime victory at Darrell K. Royal on Saturday. The win keeps the Longhorns in prime position to compete for a Big XII title, and one of the CFP slots in case two of the five remaining unbeaten Power 5 teams loses over the next month.

We are assured of at least one of the unbeatens falling when Ohio State takes on Michigan on November 25 assuming both teams avoid a loss between now and then.

The Wildcats closed as 3.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 49.5. So it’s a cover for K-State, but barely.

Texas (8-1) stormed out to a 17-0 lead in the first half behind a strong start from quarterback Maalik Murphy and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who hauled in a 36-yard touchdown and finished with eight catches for 149 yards. Cedric Baxter had the big play on the ground with a 54-yard touchdown run on a 4th and 1.

But Kansas State (6-3), the defending Big XII champions, fought hard behind the arm of Will Howard, who threw for 327 yards and four touchdown passes. The Wildcats scored 16 points in the fourth-quarter with two touchdowns coming directly off of Longhorn turnovers.

Kansas State had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter but Chris Tennant hooked a 27-yard field wide left with 1:45 remaining. The Wildcats defense, however, held strong and Tennant got another shot — a 45-yard kick that he made with six seconds remaining.

Texas took the ball first in overtime and Bert Auburn hit a 42-yard field goal — his third of the day to give the Longhorns the lead.

Murphy finished with 248 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Jonathon Brooks rushed for 112 yards and Baxter added 90 as the Longhorn racked up 230 yards on the ground.

Phillip Brooks led Kansas State receivers with six catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns.