Logan Paul defeats Rey Mysterio for United States Championship at WWE’s Crown Jewel

Logan Paul has captured his first title belt in the WWE, defeating Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia this afternoon. He was able to win the title by striking Mysterio with a pair of brass knuckles provided by a member of his entourage at ringside.

This is a significant moment for Paul, who has continued to impress during his run as a part-time WWE superstar. Since he made his in-ring debut at Wrestlemania 38 last April, he has gotten better with each successive performance and has proven he can put on good matches with the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and now Rey Mysterio.

Following his boxing victory over Dillon Danis last month, he called out Mysterio and challenged him to this match in Saudi Arabia. The WWE Hall of Famer accepted that challenged and the two put on a really good show in their battle this afternoon. Given that Paul won by using brass knuckles, we can expect to see a rematch between these two soon.