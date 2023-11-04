Who is UCLA’s starting quarterback vs. Arizona?

In the old adage of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”, it appears that the UCLA Bruins will continue with using both Ethan Garbers and Colin Schlee when they take on the Arizona Wildcats tonight at 10:30 p.m ET.

Garbers has taken over the starting job for the No. 19 Bruins over the past two weeks, throwing for 509 yards, four touchdowns and an interception during that stretch. He has also shown a willingness to run a little more, gaining 88 yards on 17 carries over the past two weeks.

But when the Bruins want to go to more of a threat in the zone read offense, it could be with some special packages designed for Schlee. The reserve quarterback rushed for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes last week and had 80 yards rushing on six carries two weeks before against the Oregon State Beavers.

Schlee was questionable last week and played on a few series against Colorado. There have been some rumors about his status for tonight’s game, but nothing confirmed as of this afternoon.

And what about freshman Dante Moore, who started the season? Moore is likely going to be on the bench for another week unless Garbers struggles. He was benched after going through a three-game stretch against the Utah Utes, Washington State Cougars and Oregon State where he completed less than 50 percent of his passes and threw six interceptions.

DraftKings Sportsbook has made UCLA is 2.5-point favorites on the road with a point total set at 50.