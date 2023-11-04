Kansas quarterback: Will Jalon Daniels or Jason Bean play vs. Iowa State on Saturday?

Update 6:30 p.m. Daniels didn’t even make the trip to Ames for the Jayhawks today.

#KUfball QB Jalon Daniels did not make the trip today. No new news on the injury or his status, just a team decision to stay back in Lawrence. — Matt Tait (@mctait) November 4, 2023

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold made it clear earlier this week that when quarterback Jalon Daniels is healthy, he will be the starting quarterback. But the coach added that Daniels wasn’t at that point yet, so it appears likely that Jason Bean will make his sixth start this evening when Kansas heads to Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a pivotal Big XII matchup.

Bean is 3-2 as a starter this year and has thrown for 1,131 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He struggled at times last week during Kansas’ 38-33 win over the Oklahoma Sooners, going 15-of-32 for 218 yards and two interceptions, but he made a key completion on 4th-and-6 during the game-winning drive and earlier in the game he showed his amazing speed on a touchdown run.

Daniels has been struggling to get back on the field since suffering a back injury early in the season. He has been improving from week-to-week and was healthy enough to go through a portion of pre-game warmups last week. Daniels has thrown for 705 yards with five touchdowns and an interception this season.

Kansas is a three-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total set at 53.5.