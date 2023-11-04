Efe Ajagba vs. Joe Goodall, fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

Efe Ajagba will meet in the ring to square off against Joe Goodall in a 10-round heavyweight bout. The fight will take place on Saturday, November 4, live from Tahoe Blue Event in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The two fighters will headline a ten-fight card that is available on ESPN+.

How to watch Efe Ajagba vs. Joe Goodall

The action will get started at 9 p.m. ET, with the ring walk for the main event expected to begin at 11:00 p.m. ET.

The fight is available for streaming on ESPN+.

Fighter history

Ajagba (18-1, 13 KO) will look to win his fourth fight in a row when he goes up against Goodall. The two fought back in 2014 as amateurs with Goodall getting the victory, so Ajagba will have some revenge on his mind. The heavyweight fighter will look for his 14th KO victory of his career. He won the vacant Zhan Kossobutiskiy via DQ for the vacant WBC Super Silverweight title. The only loss of his career came at the hands of Frank Sanchez in October 2021 via unanimous decision.

Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KO) will step into the ring for the second time this year. The last time we saw him, he defeated Stephan Shaw via TKO. He is looking to win for the first time in his career, and winning Saturday will go a long way in making that happen. The only loss of his career came at the hands of Justis Hunis when there were three titles on the line. That was the only title opportunity of his career, and he’s still searching for another.

Fight odds

Efe Ajagba is currently the betting favorite at -700 according to Draft Kings Sportsbook. Goodall is the underdog at +450.

