Joe Cordina vs. Edward Vazquez fight time, live stream, more for super featherweight bout

Joe Cordina and Edward Vazquez will meet to square off for Cordina’s IBF Super Featherweight title. The two will headline a four-bout card that will take place at the Casino De Monte Carlo Salle Medecin, Monte Carlo, Monaco. The fight Is set for Saturday, Nov 4th, and is available on DAZN. This fight will mark the first time these two have squared off in the ring together.

How to watch Joe Cordina vs. Edward Vazquez

The fight will get started around 7:00 p.m. ET, with the ring walk expected for approximately 9:00 p.m ET.

The fight is available for streaming on DAZN.

Fighter history

Cordina(16-0, 9 KO) will defend his IBF Super Feather weigh title for the first time since winning it in April 2023. He defeated Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov via split decision. Cordina defeated Kenichi Ogawa via KO in June 2022 to win the title for the first time. However, he was forced to drop the title due to a hand injury and won it back earlier this year. Hailing from Cardiff, Wales, UK, Cordina is looking to unify the Super featherweight division at some point, and defending this title will go a long way in doing so.

Vazquez (15-1, 3KO) will enter this one as the underdog, looking to steal this one and the biggest title of his career. He has won four In a row, but this will be the toughest fight of this stretch. His last loss came via split decision at the hands of Raymond Ford. Saturday will mark the third fight of the year for him. If he wants to win this weekend, he will likely have to take this one the distance, as he only has three career victories via KO in his career.

Fight odds

Cordina is currently a heavy favorite at -1400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Vazquez is the betting underdog at +700.

Full card for Joe Cordina vs. Edward Vazquez