Purdue vs. Michigan: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 10

The Purdue Boilermakers take on the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten matchup in Week 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 4, and the game will air on NBC and Peacock.

Purdue (2-6, 1-4 B1G) fell to Nebraska in their most recent game, 31-14. Quarterback Hudson Card passed for 100 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the loss. Their only conference win this year has been over Illinois. The Boilermakers can expect to end up near the bottom of the Big Ten standings this year, a disappointing result for a program that reached the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022.

Michigan (8-0, 5-0 B1G) is one of the few remaining undefeated teams in college football. They most recently beat in-state rival Michigan State by a score of 49-0. Quarterback JJ McCarthy, now a Heisman frontrunner, passed for four touchdowns and no interceptions in the win. Blake Corum added 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Wolverines will be hoping to head into their Thanksgiving weekend matchup against Ohio State without a loss on their record.

Purdue vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, November 4

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -32

Total: 50.5

Moneyline: Michigan -10000, Purdue +3000