Jayden Daniels injured, status for rest of game vs. Alabama

Update: Jayden Daniels is in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the rest of tonight’s game.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has exited tonight’s matchup against Alabama. The Heisman Trophy candidate took a big hit in the fourth quarter and had to be checked by training staff before walking back out to the sidelines. He came back into the game for one play, but re-exited and went to the medical tent on the sideline for further evaluation. Backup Garrett Nussmeier is now in the game for the Tigers.

This is obviously not good news for LSU, who finds itself trailing 42-28 early in the final quarter of this SEC West rivalry showdown. Daniels had been fantastic prior to the injury, going 15-25 for 219 yards with two touchdowns and one interception through the air and also adding 163 yards and a score on the ground. The Tigers jumped out to a touchdown lead at the start of the second half, but have since allowed three unanswered touchdowns by the Crimson Tide.