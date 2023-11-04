 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship trophy on track after the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Arizona this weekend for the conclusion of the 2023 season. The Xfinity Series Championship Race will run at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 4 to determine the season-ending champ.

The green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET and the race will air on USA Network. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. If you don’t have a cable login to access either streaming option, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The four drivers competing for the championship are Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, John H. Nemechek, and Cole Custer. Nemechek leads the series with seven wins this season, to go along with 17 top five finishes and 24 top ten finishes. Mayer has four wins, 12 top fives and 18 top tens. Allgaier has four wins, 14 top fives, and 19 top tens. Custer has two wins, 13 top fives, and 20 top tens. Custer has the fewest DNFs of the group with two.

Nemechek enters race weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +165 and is followed by Allgaier at +320, Custer at +400, and Mayer tied with non-playoff driver Sammy Smith at +800.

How to watch the Xfinity Series Championship

Date: Saturday, November 4
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the race on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Xfinity Championship Race starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sammy Smith 18
2 Austin Hill 21
3 John H. Nemechek 20
4 Myatt Snider 19
5 Sheldon Creed 2
6 Chandler Smith 16
7 Cole Custer 0
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Riley Herbst 98
10 Connor Mosack 24
11 Ryan Sieg 39
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Rajah Caruth 17
14 Parker Retzlaff 31
15 Josh Berry 8
16 Sam Mayer 1
17 Dawson Cram 7
18 Jeb Burton 27
19 Brett Moffitt 25
20 Brandon Jones 9
21 Kyle Weatherman 91
22 Kyle Sieg 38
23 Derek Kraus 11
24 Kaz Grala 26
25 Jeremy Clements 51
26 Josh Williams 92
27 Ryan Ellis 43
28 Joey Gase 35
29 Brennan Poole 6
30 Parker Kligerman 48
31 Chris Hacker 53
32 Blaine Perkins 2
33 Timmy Hill 66
34 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
35 J.J. Yeley 8
36 Stefan Parsons 4
37 Joe Graf Jr 28
38 Anthony Alfredo 78

More From DraftKings Network