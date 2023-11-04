How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Arizona this weekend for the conclusion of the 2023 season. The Xfinity Series Championship Race will run at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 4 to determine the season-ending champ.

The green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET and the race will air on USA Network. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. If you don’t have a cable login to access either streaming option, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The four drivers competing for the championship are Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, John H. Nemechek, and Cole Custer. Nemechek leads the series with seven wins this season, to go along with 17 top five finishes and 24 top ten finishes. Mayer has four wins, 12 top fives and 18 top tens. Allgaier has four wins, 14 top fives, and 19 top tens. Custer has two wins, 13 top fives, and 20 top tens. Custer has the fewest DNFs of the group with two.

Nemechek enters race weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +165 and is followed by Allgaier at +320, Custer at +400, and Mayer tied with non-playoff driver Sammy Smith at +800.

How to watch the Xfinity Series Championship

Date: Saturday, November 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the race on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup