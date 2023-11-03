Tyrese Haliburton, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline NBA injury report for Friday, November 3

There are seven games on Friday’s NBA slate as the inaugural In-Season Tournament kicks off with a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications. This report will be updated throughout the day as news arrives.

NBA Injury Report: November 3

Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Jarrett Allen (ankle) - questionable

Darius Garland (hamstring) - questionable

Allen is listed as questionable for the first time since suffering his ankle injury, which is a sign he’s set to return. He’ll cut into Evan Mobley’s production a bit. If Garland returns, he’ll take some usage away from Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert.

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) - questionable

Jalen Smith (knee) - questionable

If Haliburton returns, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard would see reduced usage though the former probably still gets in the starting lineup. If Smith is out, Isaiah Jackson will be the backup big man for Indiana.

Knicks vs. Bucks

R.J. Barrett (knee) - questionable

Barrett missed the team’s last game due to a knee issue, but it also could’ve been a throwaway designation after the second game of a back-to-back set. If he does sit, Josh Hart and Quentin Grimes would see an uptick in minutes.

Nets vs. Bulls

Nic Claxton (ankle) - OUT

Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) - questionable

Cameron Johnson (calf) - OUT

Dinwiddie would be a solid play in DFS lineups if he suits up. Cam Thomas is a good play as well given his hot start to the season. Day’Ron Sharpe hasn’t gotten much playing time in Claxton’s absence so it’s hard to trust him as a value play.

Zach LaVine (back) - probable

LaVine should be in and given his streaky ability, he has some upside in fantasy/DFS contests.

Wizards vs. Heat

Daniel Gafford (ankle) - questionable

Corey Kispert (ankle) - questionable

Mike Muscala will get the start if Gafford is ruled out. If Kispert is unable to play, Bilal Coulibaly and Landry Shamet will likely get more minutes.

Jimmy Butler (knee) - probable

Butler should be in for Miami.

Warriors vs. Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) - OUT

This is an interesting development, since SGA didn’t appear to have any issues after the team’s last game. The Thunder aren’t on a back-to-back set either. Josh Giddey will be the lead point guard for this contest and gets a nice boost in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable

Maxi Kleber (toe) - questionable

Grant Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. are in line for heavy minutes if Kleber sits out. Luka Doncic is a good star option for any lineup but his ceiling goes up if Irving remains out.

Nikola Jokic (back) - probable

Jamal Murray (quad) - probable

Both guys should be in, although these designations do set the stage for one of them to potentially be rested on the first night of a back-to-back set.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

Santi Aldama (ankle) - doubtful

Aldama is unlikely to play, and the Grizzlies will likely play newly signed Bismack Biyombo meaningful minutes in this contest.

Scoot Henderson (ankle) - OUT

Shaedon Sharpe (thumb) - probable

Sharpe is an excellent value add with Henderson out. Deandre Ayton is also set to get more touches offensively, and has a favorable matchup with Memphis thin on the interior.