What to do with Will Levis in dynasty fantasy football leagues?

The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make regarding their starting quarterback. Ryan Tannehill seemed like the obvious choice to begin the year, but following poor performance and an ankle injury, he is currently on the sidelines. Rookie quarterback Will Levis has taken over the offense and has played well enough that he could retain the starting gig going forward. If that were to happen, we discuss how you should handle him in dynasty fantasy football leagues.

Is Levis for real?

Levis had a statement win during his NFL debut in Week 9. He finished 19-of-29 for 238 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Levis added 11 yards on seven carries and will likely remain a pocket presence moving forward. Game two against the Pittsburgh Steelers looked a lot more pedestrian. He finished 22-of-39 for 262 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Is there talent there? Sure. Can he be Tennessee’s franchise QB? To be determined.

Hold or Sell?

Tennessee has DeAndre Hopkins on a one-year deal, and running back Derrick Henry is in the final year of his contract. The Titans have Treylon Burks for two more years, but for now, the supporting cast does not project well for Levis in the short term. We obviously don’t know what’s going to happen, but for the current outlook of the team, you should look to sell high on Levis, especially if you have quarterback depth and have another younger quarterback to rely on.

Would you rather have Levis or Bryce Young?

If you somehow roster the two rookies, I like Young’s upside more. We are only half a season into these two players, and Levis has already had the better game between the two despite less than half the amount of snaps. Still, the Panthers’ quarterback has been praised for his improvement over just seven games. Each quarterback has their flaws and people will likely go with Levis based on recency bias, but for me, Young is still the quarterback to roster in dynasty.