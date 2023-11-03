How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream for November 3 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing this evening. With the World Series now over, the show will be back airing on Fox tonight.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown was taped last Friday with the roster already in Saudi Arabia for tomorrow’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view. There should be a few interesting things to watch for on tonight’s go-home show, so beware of spoilers if you want to go into this episode fresh.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, November 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI (Taped last week)

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX Live

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

The main event of Crown Jewel was made official last week as Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against L.A. Knight. The two had an official contract signing to open last week’s show, with Knight declaring that the champ has never seen anything like him before. He would go on to defeat Jimmy Uso later in the evening and planted Reigns with the BFT right before the show went off the air. We should hear from both men this evening.

Last Friday, the recently returned Bianca Belair took to the mic to announce that she will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel. Sky won the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam and her, along with Damage CTRL would put Belair on the shelf with an attack a few weeks later. Belair vowed to get her vengeance and announced that she’d face longtime rival Bayley on tonight’s show. We’ll see how this match turns out.

Also on the show, we’ll get Kevin Owens facing Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly squaring off against the Brawling Brutes in a Donnybrook match. We’ll also get Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio having a weigh-in ahead of their U.S. title match at Crown Jewel.