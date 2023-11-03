Garrett Wilson Takeoff Set Gives Reignmakers Football Players Opportunity to Acquire Up-and-Coming Talent

Garrett Wilson has joined forces with Reignmakers Football to create a set that’s the first of its kind.

The Garrett Wilson Takeoff Set is a player collaboration set that will feature 20 of the game’s up-and-comers. Also, cards in this set will be at the REIGNMAKER tier and can only be acquired in auctions.

Set Details

There is only one card per player featured in this set — meaning 20 REIGNMAKER-tier cards in total.

These cards will carry a 5X Franchise Score multiplier, and they’ll be playable all throughout the remainder of the 2023 season in Reignmakers Football no-fee contests.

Here’s the full checklist for the Garrett Wilson Takeoff Set:

*NOTE: Players are currently on Injured Reserve.

Auction Details

Auction Winner Perk

In addition to obtaining a player card, the winning bidder of each auction will receive a football signed by Garrett Wilson to commemorate this first-of-its-kind set. DraftKings Customer Support will reach out to each winning bidder following the conclusion of all auctions to obtain shipping address information.

Auction Timing

The opening bid for each card will be $1. From there, the minimum accepted bid increase will be $100.

All 20 player cards will be auctioned off. Auctions will take place from November 7, 2023 to November 9, 2023, with staggering end times.

Here’s the exact timing for each card:

Visit the Reignmakers Football Sets Page for more on this set and others dropping this season!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Eligibility restrictions apply. Marketplace purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DK Network info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!