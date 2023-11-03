Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Thunder on Friday, November 3

The Golden State Warriors (4-1) will look to keep their winning streak going when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2) Friday as part of the league’s first In-Season Tournament. The Warriors have won four in a row after dropping the opener, while the Thunder are hoping to bounce back from a loss to New Orleans in their last game.

The Warriors are healthy entering this game. The Thunder are missing their best player, with star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ruled out due to a knee injury.

Golden State is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.5. The Warriors are -225 on the moneyline while the Thunder are +185.

Warriors vs. Thunder, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -5.5

Golden State is 3-2 ATS this season, but the Warriors have risen to the occasion several times already with big wins over the Kings and Pelicans. The Thunder are a pesky bunch and do have good role players but it’s hard to back them keeping this close with Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined. The Warriors won three of the four games last season between these teams and nine of the last 10 meetings. Look for them to cover tonight.

Over/Under: Under 226.5

The Warriors are 1-4 to the over this season, and Oklahoma City is down its best offensive player. Both teams are near the league average in terms of scoring, but Golden State’s defense has been great to begin the year. With the Warriors locked in and the Thunder down their top scorer, the under is the better play here.