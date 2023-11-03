Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Bulls on Friday, November 3

The Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls will meet up on Friday, November 3. Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois is set for 8 p.m. ET and is part of the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament. Brooklyn is 2-2, winning back-to-back games, while Chicago is 2-3 and coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the road.

The injury report is heavy for Brooklyn in this matchup. The Nets will be without starting power forward Cameron Johnson (left calf strain) and starting center Nic Claxton (left ankle sprain). Small forward Spencer Dinwiddie is questionable due to a left ankle sprain, and backup point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is questionable with a left hip contusion.

Chicago should be relatively healthy, with only starting shooting guard Zach LaVine on the report. LaVine is considered probable despite dealing with a bilateral low back spasm.

The Bulls are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Chicago has -162 moneyline odds as the favorites, while Brooklyn enters as the +136 underdogs. The point total is set at 222.5.

Nets vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +3.5

Despite the injuries, Brooklyn has been impressive on this road trip. The Nets lost by five in Dallas, won by 12 in Charlotte and four in Miami. Chicago returns home after losing to Dallas by nine on Wednesday. The injuries look concerning for the Nets, but the production they are getting off the bench from guys like Armoni Brooks and Lonnie Walker IV are what will help them keep this game close and cover.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

The Nets have been involved in some high-scoring games so far this season. Their average point total has been 235 this season, but they have scored 113 points or fewer in two of their four games. Chicago, on the other hand, has an average point total of 218.2, but the Bulls have scored 105 points or fewer in four of their five games. Despite it being a lower point total, we should see the under hit.