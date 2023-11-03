NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, November 3

Seven games are on tap for tonight’s NBA slate and it’ll be an interesting night as group play for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament will begin. That means there are plenty of great DFS value options to plug into your lineup. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls, $4,500

Caruso has provided a spark off the bench for the Bulls this season and does not waste the precious minutes he has on the court. Averaging 23.6 minutes through the first five games of the season, he is logging 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, netting DFS managers an average of 23.2 DKFP per game. You’ll get bang for your buck with Caruso in your lineup, especially against the Brooklyn Nets tonight.

Delon Wright, Washington Wizards, $4,200

Wright is another guy that has been productive despite averaging around 20 minutes per night, and he’ll have a chance to make an impact in tonight’s matchup against the Miami Heat. He is averaging 20.7 DKFP per game and his bread and butter has been assists with six per game so far this season. Wright had nine in Wednesday’s loss to the Hawks and I predict that he has yet another productive outing this evening.

Jevon Carter, Chicago Bulls, $3,500

Carter is another Bulls bench player that has been making solid contributions in his limited time on the floor. He’s scored in double digits in back-to-back games, putting up 11 against the Pacers on Monday before delivering 12 against the Mavericks on Wednesday. At the cheap price of $3,500, I’d take a flyer on him and see if he can have another strong evening.