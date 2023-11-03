Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s games

Seven games are on tap for this evening’s Friday night slate in the NBA and it will mark the beginning of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. We’ll get the first batch of group play games as the tournament will commence all throughout the month of November and early December.

Below, we’ll go over some of our favorite player props for tonight’s schedule courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyle Kuzma over 21.5 points vs. Heat (+100)

The Washington Wizards will open East Group B play at the Miami Heat tonight and this is an opportunity for Kuzma to continue the good scoring pace he’s been on to start the season. He is averaging 23 ppg so far and just dropped 25 against the Hawks on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Heat are still trying to get up to speed defensively as they’ve yielded 111.6 ppg on 47.7% shooting. Take the over on Kuzma’s point total for tonight.

Damian Lillard under 5.5 assists vs. Knicks (+115)

Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks will also open East Group B play against the New York Knicks tonight and will be faced with a tough defensive matchup this evening. It’s been hard for opponents to find open men for easy shots against them as the Knicks are limiting them to just 21.4 assists per game. Lillard is averaging just 4.8 dimes through four games with the Bucks and I think New York holds him under six this evening.

Chet Holmgren over 1.5 blocks vs. Warriors (-145)

Holmgren has been solid through his first five games of NBA action and is already making his presence felt in the paint on the defensive end of the court. The 7-1 big man is averaging 2.6 blocks per game, second in the league behind Anthony Davis. With his Oklahoma City Thunder opening West Group C play against the Golden State Warriors tonight, I’ll predict that he gets at least two this evening.